Diana Shnaider stuns Madison Keys to reach maiden Major quarter-final

Russia's Diana Shnaider reached the 2026 French Open quarter-final after beating Madison Keys . Shnaider claimed a 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 win in the women's singles fourth round on Court Suzanne-Lenglen after over 90 minutes. Madison, the 2025 Australian Open champion, reached the quarter-final at Roland Garros last year. Meanwhile, Shnaider made it to her maiden last eight at Grand Slams.

Stats A look at match stats While Shnaider won a total of 79 points, Key fired 27 winners. The American served two aces compared to Shnaider's one. The latter had a win percentage of 73 on her first serve. Keys smashed the match's fastest serve (190kph). Shnaider secured six of her seven break points, and Keys recorded as many as 50 unforced errors.

Numbers Contrasting numbers for the two Shnaider has reached her maiden quarter-final at Grand Slams. Her previous best was a fourth-round finish at the 2024 US Open. The Russian player is now 6-3 at Roland Garros and 17-11 at Grand Slams. Meanwhile, Keys has made the quarter-finals in only two of her last six Majors. She reached this stage at Roland Garros last year after winning the Australian Open.

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