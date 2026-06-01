Matteo Berrettini reaches his first Major quarter-final since 2023: Stats
What's the story
Italian player Matteo Berrettini reached his second French Open quarter-final after beating Juan Manuel Cerundolo. Berrettini claimed a 6-3, 7-6(2), 7-6(6) win in the men's singles fourth round on Court Suzanne-Lenglen after over two hours. The Italian star will now appear in his first Grand Slam quarter-final since 2023. This marks his first Roland Garros campaign in five years. Here are the stats.
Match stats
A look at match stats
Berrettini won 107 points and 51 winners throughout the match. Ceundolo fired as many as 16 aces. He had a win percentage of 57 on his second serve. And Berrettini won 84% points on his second serve. The latter converted two of his five break points and won 89% of his net points. Both players recorded 25-plus unforced errors.
Campaign
Berrettini's Major journey
As mentioned, Berrettini reached his second Roland Garros quarter-final. His first appearance was in 2021 when his fourth-round opponent, Roger Federer, retired through injury. The Italian is now 12-4 at Roland Garros and 54-23 at Grand Slams. Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, is yet to win a Major. He has reached at least the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slams.
Do you know?
Oldest Italian with this record
At 30 years and 42 days (at the start of French Open 2026), Berrettini has become the oldest Italian in the Open Era to reach a men's singles quarter-final at a Grand Slam, as per Opta.