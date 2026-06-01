Matteo Berrettini reaches his first Major quarter-final since 2023: Stats

Italian player Matteo Berrettini reached his second French Open quarter-final after beating Juan Manuel Cerundolo. Berrettini claimed a 6-3, 7-6(2), 7-6(6) win in the men's singles fourth round on Court Suzanne-Lenglen after over two hours. The Italian star will now appear in his first Grand Slam quarter-final since 2023. This marks his first Roland Garros campaign in five years. Here are the stats.

Match stats A look at match stats Berrettini won 107 points and 51 winners throughout the match. Ceundolo fired as many as 16 aces. He had a win percentage of 57 on his second serve. And Berrettini won 84% points on his second serve. The latter converted two of his five break points and won 89% of his net points. Both players recorded 25-plus unforced errors.

Campaign Berrettini's Major journey As mentioned, Berrettini reached his second Roland Garros quarter-final. His first appearance was in 2021 when his fourth-round opponent, Roger Federer, retired through injury. The Italian is now 12-4 at Roland Garros and 54-23 at Grand Slams. Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, is yet to win a Major. He has reached at least the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slams.

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