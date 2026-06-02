French Open 2026: Mirra Andreeva reaches her second Major semi-final
By Parth Dhall
Jun 02, 2026 03:57 pm
What's the story
Russia's Mirra Andreeva reached the 2026 French Open semi-final after beating Sorana Cirstea. Andreeva claimed a 6-0, 6-3 win in the women's singles quarter-final on Court Philippe-Chatrier within an hour. She made it to her second Grand Slam semi-final, with both of them coming at Roland Garros. She is yet to reach a Major final. Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at match stats
Andreeva won 57 points and 18 winners throughout the match. She served the match's only three aces. The Russian had a win percentage of 74 and 56 on her first and second serves, respectively. She converted all six of her break points. While Andreeva won seven of her eight net points, both players recorded 15-plus unforced errors.