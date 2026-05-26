French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas advances after Muller retires with injury

French player Alexandre Muller was forced to retire midway through his first match at the 2026 Roland Garros . He was up against Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas on Court Philippe-Chatrier when he sustained an injury and had to leave the match. The scoreline read 2-6, 0-3 at the time of his retirement. Notably, Tsitsipas had a second-round exit at the French Open last year.

Match details Promising start for Muller The match started on a promising note for Muller, who managed to break Tsitsipas's serve early in the opening set. However, the Greek player quickly bounced back, winning six successive games to seal the set. In the second set, things took a turn for Muller as he felt a sharp pain on a push-off. Despite having his right leg strapped, Muller tried to continue playing after the injury.

Retirement A heartbreaking end for Muller Muller managed to play one point before deciding to retire from the match while trailing 0-3 (0-15). The Frenchman left the court in tears, marking a disappointing end to his hopes of making an impact at home in this year's Roland-Garros tournament. Notably, Muller is yet to go past the second round at Grand Slams.

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