French Open: Paraguayan player fined for sexist comments about umpire

Paraguayan tennis player Adolfo Daniel Vallejo has been fined €65,000, nearly half of his tournament earnings, for making sexist comments about a female umpire. The incident occurred after Vallejo's second-round defeat to French teenager Moise Kouame at the ongoing Roland Garros . After losing the five-setter that lasted nearly five hours, Vallejo criticized Brazilian umpire Ana Carvalho. Here are further details.

Controversial remarks Remarks were 'clearly unacceptable': Mauresmo Vallejo lost the men's singles clash 3-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(8). After the match, he said, "This sort of match needs to be umpired by a man," and added, "It's very difficult for a woman to do it." The comments were met with condemnation from French Open director Amelie Mauresmo. She called the remarks "clearly unacceptable" and reiterated that such statements have no place in the sport.

Defense strategy Vallejo defends his comments Vallejo defended his remarks by saying they were about crowd control, not the umpire's ability. He claimed that the spectators were heavily rooting for Kouame and that Carvalho had difficulty controlling them. "It has to be refereed by a man, because it's a very demanding crowd and you need a lot of strength to go against the crowd," he said.

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