Retrial of football legend Diego Maradona's death: All we know

The retrial over the death of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona began on April 14, 2026. The case was reopened after the first ended in a mistrial last year. Seven members of Maradona's medical team are facing charges of negligent homicide following his death from a heart attack at the age of 60. They have denied any wrongdoing. If found guilty, they could face prison terms ranging from eight to 25 years.

Mistrial details Why did first case end in mistrial? The first trial was declared a mistrial last May after one of its three judges resigned. The judge allegedly permitted "unauthorized filming" in the court for a documentary, which led to the case's collapse. The seven members of Maradona's medical team on trial include his main medical adviser, Leopoldo Luque, and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov. His former nurse, Dahiana Madrid, will have a separate trial.

Case classification Investigators classify Maradona's death as culpable homicide Maradona passed away in 2020 at his home in Tigre, Buenos Aires province, while recovering from surgery to remove a brain blood clot. Investigators have classified Maradona's death as culpable homicide. As per the claims, the accused knew about the seriousness of his health condition but failed to save him. The heart failure resulted in acute pulmonary edema, confirmed by a preliminary autopsy. A panel of medical experts had earlier described the treatment Maradona received at home as "deficient and reckless."

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Information Retrial to continue until July Around 100 witnesses, including Maradona's daughters, are expected to testify before a new set of judges at a court in San Isidro. The retrial is likely to continue until July this year.

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