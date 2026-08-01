Decoding the top five greatest T20 batters of all-time
What's the story
Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard became the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket. He achieved this feat during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 game. Pollard surpassed England batter Jos Buttler's tally of 14,890 runs while playing for Trinbago Knight Riders against Saint Lucia Kings at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. On the same note, we decode the greatest T20 batters of all-time.
#1
Chris Gayle deserves the number one spot
Universe Boss Chris Gayle took the 20-over format game to a new level with his fearless approach, immense power, and ability to dominate attacks from the outset.
The West Indian left-handed opener combined brute strength with surprisingly clean timing, making him a nightmare for bowlers across the globe. Gayle's towering sixes became synonymous with the format.
Overall, Gayle finished his career with a whopping 14,562 runs from 463 matches (455 innings) at 36.22.
He smashed 22 hundreds (most) and 88 fifties.
He also leads the show for most sixes (1,056).
#2
Versatile Jos Buttler follows suit
At No. 2, Buttler stands among T20 cricket's most destructive batters, combining explosive power with exceptional range.
The Englishman can shift gears instantly, finding boundaries through inventive strokes or sheer timing.
His ability to thrive under pressure has made him a valuable asset across franchise leagues and international cricket.
Buttler's consistency, adaptability and versatility underline his status among T20's elite.
Buttler owns 14,890 runs from 526 matches (495 innings) at 35.36. In addition to 9 hundreds, he owns 106 fifties.
Buttler has smoked 655 sixes.
#3
Virat Kohli in a league of his own
Virat Kohli brings consistency, intensity and exceptional chase-building skills to the T20 format.
He is the best in chases and his experience speaks volumes.
The Indian batter blends classical strokeplay with calculated aggression, allowing him to control innings without unnecessary risks.
His ability to read situations, rotate strike and accelerate when required has produced countless influential performances.
Kohli has been top notch in the Indian Premier League (IPL) besides being a former household name for India in T20Is.
He has scored 14,218 runs from 430 games (413 innings) at 42.44 (100s: 10, 50s: 110). He owns 460 sixes.
#4
Rohit Sharma has been a solid player
India's Rohit Sharma takes the 4th spot on this list.
He is T20 cricket's one of the finest batters through a blend of timing, composure and remarkable six-hitting ability.
The Indian opener can dismantle attacks once settled, effortlessly clearing boundaries while maintaining a graceful stroke-making style.
His adaptability across conditions and wealth of experience have made him a formidable T20 performer.
Rohit owns 12,531 runs from 472 matches at 30.94. He has smashed 8 tons and 84 fifties. Meanwhile, Rohit has smashed 568 sixes.
#5
All-rounder Kieron Pollard's longevity hands him 5th spot
Pollard reclaimed his position as the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket after Buttler had taken over in August while playing for Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred tournament.
With his latest innings, Pollard's tally reads 14,921 runs from 666 innings in 749 T20 matches at 31.81 (100s: 2, 50s: 71).
He had previously broken Gayle's record for most runs in T20 cricket earlier this year.
Pollard has smashed 1,010 sixes and 932 fours, besides posting 32 ducks, as per Cricinfo.