Decoding the top five greatest T20 batters of all-time

Universe Boss Chris Gayle took the 20-over format game to a new level with his fearless approach, immense power, and ability to dominate attacks from the outset.

The West Indian left-handed opener combined brute strength with surprisingly clean timing, making him a nightmare for bowlers across the globe. Gayle's towering sixes became synonymous with the format.

Overall, Gayle finished his career with a whopping 14,562 runs from 463 matches (455 innings) at 36.22.

He smashed 22 hundreds (most) and 88 fifties.

He also leads the show for most sixes (1,056).