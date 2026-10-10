'Need competition between bat and ball': Gautam Gambhir expresses concern
What's the story
India's coach Gautam Gambhir has called for a better balance between bat and ball. The call comes after India's failure to defend a total of 249 runs in the second T20I against West Indies, played in Ranchi. A flat pitch and heavy dew made it difficult for the Indian bowlers, as West Indies chased down the target with ease.
Competitive balance
An even contest would result in better cricket: Gambhir
Adressing the press conference after the match, Gambhir stressed the importance of a healthy competition between bat and ball in cricket.
He said, "Don't you want a good competition between bat and ball? We want what you want."
The coach also defended his bowlers, saying they have worked hard to get into the dressing room.
He added that an even contest would result in better cricket.
Need for improvement
India need to find a way to defend totals
Gambhir acknowledged the tough conditions for bowling on flat wickets with dew.
However, he stressed that India needs to find a way to defend totals against strong teams like West Indies.
"You don't shrug off any defeat," he said. "If you want to keep improving, you don't want to put anything under the carpet."
Player performance
Gambhir praises Mayank Yadav's 3-wicket haul
Gambhir also addressed India's fielding issues, saying "This is cricket, people do drop catches."
However, he praised Mayank Yadav for his three-wicket haul that rattled West Indies's top-order.
The coach advised the fast bowler to stick to his strength of bowling fast.
"He's a fast bowler and he should bowl like a fast bowler," Gambhir said.
Summary
How did the game pan out?
India posted a mammoth total of 249/5 while batting first.
The innings was anchored by Sanju Samson's explosive knock of 82 off just 41 balls and an unbeaten blitzkrieg from Tilak Varma who scored a quickfire 44* off just 18 deliveries.
However, West Indies pulled off their highest successful run chase in T20Is, led by Shai Hope's 102*.