Georgia Voll slams match-winning 79 in WPL 2026 final: Stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Georgia Voll made her presence felt in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final. She struck a solid 79 to help RCB beat Delhi Capitals Women by six wickets and win the coveted trophy for the 2nd time. Chasing 204 runs in Vadodara, Voll and skipper Smriti Mandhana added a record 165-run stand for the 2nd wicket. Here's more.

Knock Voll shines with a solid knock RCB lost Grace Harris early on (9/1). Voll joined Mandhana in the middle and the two added a record 165-run stand for the 2nd wicket. Both players delivered and kept the scorecard ticking. Voll looked solid during her stay at the crease and brought up her fifty in the 11th over. Voll was dismissed in the 17th over by Minnu Mani.

Stats 4th WPL fifty for Voll Voll scored a superb 54-ball 79. Her knock was laced with 14 fours. She struck at 146.30. In nine WPL matches, Voll owns 324 runs at 46.28. She slammed her 4th fifty. In WPL 2026, Voll managed 170 runs from six matches at 34. This was her 2nd fifty of the season.

