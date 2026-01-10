SA20 league sees surge in viewership, attendance: Graeme Smith

Smith spoke to the media about the SA20 league, saying it has shown clear growth in its opening weeks. He noted rising viewership, strong crowds, and an improved atmosphere. Despite some challenges like unseasonal weather patterns in parts of South Africa , Smith remains optimistic about fan interest and a strong finish to the season. "There's a lot of cricket still left to be played," he said.

Popularity metrics

Ticket sales surge indicates SA20's growing popularity

Smith highlighted the rise in ticket sales as a key indicator of SA20's success. He said there has been a significant increase in ticketing, with four more sold-out games already than at the same point last year. "What's it, over 27 or 28% increase in ticketing in the first half of the season? Viewership is up in India, viewership is up here; digital growth is up," Smith said.