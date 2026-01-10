SA20 league sees surge in viewership, attendance: Graeme Smith
What's the story
Graeme Smith, the former South African cricketer and current SA20 League Commissioner, has hailed the growth of the SA20 league. He noted a significant increase in viewership and crowd attendance during the first two weeks of this season. The 2025-26 season of SA20 started on December 26 and will end on January 25 after a month-long T20 action in South Africa.
Season outlook
Smith expresses optimism for season's conclusion
Smith spoke to the media about the SA20 league, saying it has shown clear growth in its opening weeks. He noted rising viewership, strong crowds, and an improved atmosphere. Despite some challenges like unseasonal weather patterns in parts of South Africa, Smith remains optimistic about fan interest and a strong finish to the season. "There's a lot of cricket still left to be played," he said.
Popularity metrics
Ticket sales surge indicates SA20's growing popularity
Smith highlighted the rise in ticket sales as a key indicator of SA20's success. He said there has been a significant increase in ticketing, with four more sold-out games already than at the same point last year. "What's it, over 27 or 28% increase in ticketing in the first half of the season? Viewership is up in India, viewership is up here; digital growth is up," Smith said.