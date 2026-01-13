Harbhajan Singh welcomes Bathinda Premier League, highlights its significance

Speaking to reporters, Harbhajan congratulated the Punjab Government, Bathinda Mayor, and PCA President Amarjit Singh Mehta on launching the Bathinda Premier League. He said this league will give many players a chance to showcase their talent in cricket. "The league is starting. Many players will get an opportunity," he said while praising the initiative by local authorities and PCA.

Opinion

Harbhajan's opinion on split coaching

Meanwhile, Harbhajan had proposed the idea of split coaching for the Indian cricket team following their 2-0 clean sweep against South Africa in a two-match Test series at home in November last year. However, he had also defended current head coach Gautam Gambhir by stating: "Gautam Gambhir does not go there to play. When he was playing, he played well. He played very well for India. Everyone needs to be patient."