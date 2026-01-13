Harbhajan Singh welcomes Bathinda Premier League, highlights its significance
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has welcomed the launch of the Bathinda Premier League. He believes that this initiative will provide opportunities to many players. The former off-spinner praised the efforts of the Punjab government and the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) in organizing the event, and expressed his happiness at being part of it.
Opportunity
Bathinda Premier League: A platform for aspiring cricketers
Speaking to reporters, Harbhajan congratulated the Punjab Government, Bathinda Mayor, and PCA President Amarjit Singh Mehta on launching the Bathinda Premier League. He said this league will give many players a chance to showcase their talent in cricket. "The league is starting. Many players will get an opportunity," he said while praising the initiative by local authorities and PCA.
Opinion
Harbhajan's opinion on split coaching
Meanwhile, Harbhajan had proposed the idea of split coaching for the Indian cricket team following their 2-0 clean sweep against South Africa in a two-match Test series at home in November last year. However, he had also defended current head coach Gautam Gambhir by stating: "Gautam Gambhir does not go there to play. When he was playing, he played well. He played very well for India. Everyone needs to be patient."