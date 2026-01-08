Next Article
VHT: Hardik Pandya bolsters Baroda with 31-ball 75 against Chandigarh
By Parth Dhall
Jan 08, 2026 01:05 pm
What's the story
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya continues his sublime form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic 50-over competition. Hardik contributed to Baroda's score of 391 against Chandigarh with a 31-ball 75. He played a counter-attacking knock after Baroda, who elected to bat first, were down to 123/4. Notably, Hardik smashed a ton (133) against Vidarbha in his last encounter. Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at his stats
Hardik, who will miss the impending ODI series against New Zealand at home, continues to make a mark in List A cricket. The star all-rounder now has 2,400-plus runs from 120 List A games at an average of over 32. His tally includes 14 half-centuries and a ton. Hardik has a strike rate of over 107 in the format.