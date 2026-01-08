Hardik contributed to Baroda's score of 391 against Chandigarh

VHT: Hardik Pandya bolsters Baroda with 31-ball 75 against Chandigarh

By Parth Dhall 01:05 pm Jan 08, 202601:05 pm

What's the story

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya continues his sublime form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic 50-over competition. Hardik contributed to Baroda's score of 391 against Chandigarh with a 31-ball 75. He played a counter-attacking knock after Baroda, who elected to bat first, were down to 123/4. Notably, Hardik smashed a ton (133) against Vidarbha in his last encounter. Here are the key stats.