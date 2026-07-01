Seven teams interested in acquiring Hardik Pandya? Report suggests
What's the story
Hardik Pandya's departure from Mumbai Indians (MI) has sparked a major player trade frenzy in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Seven franchises have shown interest in signing the 32-year-old all-rounder, according to Times of India. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are yet to join the race. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are among those interested in acquiring his services.
Trade tactics
CSK's strategic entry and leadership prospects
CSK have made a late but strategic entry into the race for Pandya. The Yellow Army are in a strong position to sign him, even though there are no guarantees of captaincy. KKR and RR are also eyeing Pandya for leadership roles in their respective teams. Talks between MI, CSK, and KKR are ongoing as they explore different options for this potential trade deal, as per TOI.
Trade implications
Impact on MI's decisions regarding another player
The outcome of Pandya's potential trade could also affect MI's future decisions regarding another player, the report added. The franchise and interested teams are likely to consider this factor while negotiating for Pandya. If MI opt for an all-cash deal for him, it remains to be seen whether they would do the same for his India and MI teammate.
History
Pandya's return to MI
Pandya's return to MI was itself a result of a stunning all-cash deal. Pandya made his comeback to the five-time champions for ₹15 crore ahead of IPL 2024. This trade took place after Pandya led Gujarat Titans to back-to-back IPL finals, including a title win in 2022. However, he opted to return to the franchise, where he had spent seven seasons since his debut in 2015. Soon after the transfer, Pandya was made the MI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma.
Exit
Downfall at MI
Under Pandya's leadership, MI have had a mixed bag of results. In 2024, they finished last in the league. Although MI did qualify for the playoffs last year, they were far from their best. While MI finished ninth this season, Pandya's own form dipped. In 10 games, he managed 206 runs at a strike rate of 138.25. With the ball, he claimed four wickets. The all-rounder was also embroiled in several off-field controversies.