Seven teams interested in acquiring Hardik Pandya? Report suggests

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Downfall at MI

Under Pandya's leadership, MI have had a mixed bag of results. In 2024, they finished last in the league. Although MI did qualify for the playoffs last year, they were far from their best. While MI finished ninth this season, Pandya's own form dipped. In 10 games, he managed 206 runs at a strike rate of 138.25. With the ball, he claimed four wickets. The all-rounder was also embroiled in several off-field controversies.