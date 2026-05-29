Will Hardik Pandya lose MI captaincy following forgettable IPL season? 

Hardik Pandya 's tenure as captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI) is likely to come to an end, as per The Indian Express. The reported decision comes after a disappointing IPL season where MI won just four out of 14 matches and finished ninth on the points table. The team management is said to be looking for a major overhaul, starting with the leadership role.

Performance review Mixed results for MI under Pandya's leadership Under Pandya's leadership, MI has had a mixed bag of results. In 2024, they finished last in the league. However, they did qualify for the playoffs last season. But for a successful team like MI, such performances don't meet the expectations set by owners and fans alike. "There were enough signs during the season that the team management wasn't keen to retain him as captain," a source told The Indian Express.

Compliance issues Senior players didn't follow recommendations backed by data The MI coaching staff had a clear message for senior players: they need to be coachable, no matter where they play. However, there were many instances where players didn't follow the recommendations backed by data from the coaching staff. This has further fueled speculation about Pandya losing his captaincy role in the team.

Advertisement

Future prospects Pandya's future with MI uncertain Pandya's future with MI isn't just limited to the captaincy. He could also lose his place in the side, which would force him to find a new team. "There will be serious introspection and discussion in the coming days. Every option would be weighed," an old-timer from Mumbai Indians said. This season, MI struggled particularly during Powerplay overs, unlike other successful teams such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Fan reaction Hostile reception for Pandya in his return season with MI When Pandya returned to MI in 2024, he was met with a hostile reception from fans. They booed him throughout his first season back, believing he had conspired against their favorite Rohit Sharma for the captaincy role. However, things improved slightly when he played a key role in India's T20 World Cup victory later that year.