Will Hardik Pandya lose MI captaincy following forgettable IPL season?
What's the story
Hardik Pandya's tenure as captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI) is likely to come to an end, as per The Indian Express. The reported decision comes after a disappointing IPL season where MI won just four out of 14 matches and finished ninth on the points table. The team management is said to be looking for a major overhaul, starting with the leadership role.
Performance review
Mixed results for MI under Pandya's leadership
Under Pandya's leadership, MI has had a mixed bag of results. In 2024, they finished last in the league. However, they did qualify for the playoffs last season. But for a successful team like MI, such performances don't meet the expectations set by owners and fans alike. "There were enough signs during the season that the team management wasn't keen to retain him as captain," a source told The Indian Express.
Compliance issues
Senior players didn't follow recommendations backed by data
The MI coaching staff had a clear message for senior players: they need to be coachable, no matter where they play. However, there were many instances where players didn't follow the recommendations backed by data from the coaching staff. This has further fueled speculation about Pandya losing his captaincy role in the team.
Future prospects
Pandya's future with MI uncertain
Pandya's future with MI isn't just limited to the captaincy. He could also lose his place in the side, which would force him to find a new team. "There will be serious introspection and discussion in the coming days. Every option would be weighed," an old-timer from Mumbai Indians said. This season, MI struggled particularly during Powerplay overs, unlike other successful teams such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Fan reaction
Hostile reception for Pandya in his return season with MI
When Pandya returned to MI in 2024, he was met with a hostile reception from fans. They booed him throughout his first season back, believing he had conspired against their favorite Rohit Sharma for the captaincy role. However, things improved slightly when he played a key role in India's T20 World Cup victory later that year.
Information
How did Pandya fare in IPL 2026?
Hardik, who enjoyed a fine run in the 2026 T20 World Cup, could not extend his form in the IPL. Having played 10 games this season, he could only manage 206 runs at a strike rate of 138.25. With the ball, he claimed four wickets at a poor economy of 11.42.