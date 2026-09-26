Hardik Pandya to miss Australia A series: Here's why
What's the story
Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya's comeback to competitive cricket has been pushed back yet again. As per Times of India, he is set to miss the three India A matches against Australia A in Puducherry, starting October 6. Earlier this week, Pandya had complained of pain in his right shin and underwent a fresh set of scans. The BCCI medical team monitoring him has advised further rest.
Setback
Recurring issue with his shin
The recurring issue with his shin has set back all the progress Pandya made at the BCCI Centre of Excellence over the last few months.
This was also the same problem that kept him out of selection for Afghanistan T20Is.
He was also in contention for a late entry into Asian Games, but this unfortunate turn of events happened just ahead of selection day.
Future prospects
Pandya's wait for comeback extends
With no physical activity for the next 10-15 days, it is highly unlikely that Pandya will be fit for the T20Is against New Zealand next month.
The selectors are likely to be cautious while considering him directly for ODIs that follow these five T20Is.
The team management is patiently waiting for their star all-rounder, but they know that there is no need to rush as the 2027 World Cup remains their ultimate goal.
Information
One of the best all-rounders
Pandya is one of the best all-rounders going around in white-ball cricket. However, his ODI career has been limited due to injuries. Pandya, who last played an ODI during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, has 1,904 runs and 91 wickets in the format. He has not played competitive cricket since the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).