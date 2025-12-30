Hardik Pandya set to play Vijay Hazare Trophy: Details here

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to play two of Baroda's last three league matches in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy . The matches will be held on January 3 and January 8 against Vidarbha and Chandigarh, respectively. However, he will not participate in the match against Jammu & Kashmir on January 6 to have a break before the ICC T20 World Cup.

Statement Confirmation of Pandya's availability A source familiar with the matter told IANS about Pandya's availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. "Yes, it's confirmed that Hardik will turn out for Baroda in their Vijay Hazare games on January 3 and 8, which are against Vidarbha and Chandigarh. He's not there for the clash against Jammu & Kashmir on January 6, as he needs ample break to manage his load in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup," said the source.

Strategic break Pandya's ODI series absence and plans The source also mentioned that despite his desire to play in the ODIs against New Zealand, Pandya has been advised by the team management to rest. The decision is aimed at keeping him fit for the upcoming T20I series against the Kiwis and the crucial T20 World Cup. His last ODI appearance for India was the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in March.

Recovery journey Hardik's injury and international comeback Hardik missed the 2025 Asia Cup final due to a quadriceps injury. He also missed the Australia tour before returning for the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home. Despite sitting out of ODIs, Pandya remains India's mainstay all-rounder. In 94 ODIs, Pandya has scored 1,904 runs at 32.82 (11 fifties) and taken 91 wickets at 35.50. His batting strike rate reads 110.89.