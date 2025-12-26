Harmanpreet Kaur set to equal this WT20I record of Lanning

Harmanpreet Kaur , the captain of the Indian women's T20I team, is on the verge of making history. She needs just one more victory to become the most successful captain in Women's T20I history. Currently, she has led her team to 75 wins in 129 matches and is second on the list behind Australia's Meg Lanning . Team India is currently playing a five-match series against Sri Lanka, with India leading 2-0 after two matches.

Historic opportunity Kaur's chance to equal Lanning's record The third T20I match against Sri Lanka will give Kaur a chance to equal Lanning's record of 76 wins from 100 matches. Lanning has also led Australia to four T20 World Cup titles in 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023. Under Kaur's leadership, India reached the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2020 but lost to Australia.

Upcoming matches Kaur's recent success and future challenges Kaur recently made history by leading India to their first-ever World Cup victory in 2025 on home soil. The next T20 World Cup will be held in England from June to July 2026. India are currently leading the five-match series against Sri Lanka 2-0 and will look to clinch it with another strong performance in Thiruvananthapuram. After this series, India will tour Australia and England for three-match series each, ahead of the T20 World Cup.