Harmanpreet Kaur hammers her third WT20I fifty vs SL: Stats 

India posted a challenging total of 175/7 while batting first in the fifth and final T20I against Sri Lanka at Trivandrum's Greenfield Stadium. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a key role in this effort, scoring an impressive 68 off just 43 balls. After being asked to bat first, India struggled early on but recovered well as Harmanpreet played a captain's knock. She was assisted by cameos from Arundhati Reddy and Amanjot Kaur.

Knock A fine hand from Kaur India's top order faltered in the absence of Smriti Mandhana (rested) as the team was reduced to 77/5. Harmanpreet, who arrived at number four, rescued the team with a 61-run stand with Amanjot Kaur, who made an 18-ball 21. The Indian skipper dominated the partnership as she played some breathtaking shots after getting settled. Sri Lanka's Kavisha Dilhari took the crucial wicket of Harmanpreet, bringing her entertaining innings to an end.

Stats 15th WT20I fifty for Harmanpreet Harmanpreet's 43-ball 68 was laced with nine boundaries and a six. This was her 15th WT20I fifty as she also owns a ton, as per ESPNcricinfo. Across 187 WT20Is, Kaur now owns a tally of 3,784 runs at an average of 29.33. Against SL, she has scored 564 runs from 29 matches at 35.25. This was her third fifty against them.