Mohammad Ali dismissed Brook for 15 runs

England's Harry Brook surpasses 3,500 runs in Test cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:51 pm Aug 27, 202606:51 pm

What's the story

England cricket team batter Harry Brook has completed a milestone of 3,500 runs in Test cricket. Brook, who is England's vice-captain in the format, achieved the mark with his 14th run on Day 1 of the 2nd Test versus Pakistan at Lord's. Brook went on to be dismissed for a paltry 15 with England getting reduced to 77/4 in the 18th over. Here's more.