England's Harry Brook surpasses 3,500 runs in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
England cricket team batter Harry Brook has completed a milestone of 3,500 runs in Test cricket. Brook, who is England's vice-captain in the format, achieved the mark with his 14th run on Day 1 of the 2nd Test versus Pakistan at Lord's. Brook went on to be dismissed for a paltry 15 with England getting reduced to 77/4 in the 18th over. Here's more.
Information
Brook adds 41-run stand alongside Cox for the 4th wicket
Brook walked in when England were 36/3 in the 11th over. Alongside Jordan Cox, Brook stitched a breezy 41-run stand off 40 balls for the 4th wicket. Brook faced 26 balls for his 15 (4s: 2). Mohammad Ali dismissed Brook, castling him.
Runs
A look at Brook's stats
With this knock of 15, Brook has raced to 3,501 runs for England from 40 matches (68 innings) at an average of 53.04.
He owns 10 hundreds and 19 fifties.
In 8 matches against Pakistan (12 innings), Brook 947 runs at 78.91 (100s: 4, 50s: 2), as per Cricinfo.
Meanwhile, in 24 home matches (39 innings), Brook has amassed 1,623 runs at 42.71 (100s: 3, 50s: 12).