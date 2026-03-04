Harry Brook lauds England's resilience ahead of India semi-final clash

England 's T20 World Cup captain Harry Brook has stressed the importance of "unity" in his team's journey to the semi-finals. The team will face co-hosts India in a highly-anticipated match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Despite some challenges during the group stage, England managed to win all three Super 8 matches by overcoming tough situations.

Team spirit Brook lauds England's resilience and mutual trust Brook highlighted the team's resilience and mutual trust as key factors in their success. "We are never quite out of the game," he said during a press conference on Wednesday. "We've obviously had a lot of tight fixtures so far and we've managed to scrape along." "The unity we have, the belief in each other, the belief that we can win games when we do get into those pressure situations and the calmness that we've had has been outstanding," he added.

Path to success England's hard-fought victories in the tournament England's journey to the semi-finals has been anything but smooth. In their last three matches, they have had to fight hard for victories. They had posted a below-par score of 146/9 against Sri Lanka but managed to bowl them out for even less (95). They defeated Pakistan by two wickets in their next Super 8s clash. Against New Zealand, Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed formed an unbeaten partnership of 44 runs off just 16 balls to clinch a tight win.

Captaincy impact Tight wins building confidence for England Brook, who is leading England for the first time in a T20 World Cup, doesn't think they need a perfect game to win. He said their tight wins have been crucial in building confidence for the later stages of the tournament. The skipper also praised his team's competitive nature both on and off the field, saying it translates into their performance during matches.

Match anticipation Overton likely to replace Ahmed in England's XI Brook is looking forward to the "awesome" atmosphere at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, which will host 33,000 fans. While England have not confirmed their playing XI before the toss, seam-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton is likely to replace leg-spinner Ahmed. India, who were pre-tournament favorites but have had their own share of stumbles in this tournament, will be a tough opponent for England.