Harry Kane signs new Bayern Munich contract: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Harry Kane, the England captain and 2026 Ballon d'Or winner, signed a new contract with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. The deal will keep him at the club until summer 2029. According to Sky Sports News, Kane's new salary is at least £20.9 million (€25 million) gross per year. Since joining Bayern, Kane has been in supreme form. He won the Ballon d'Or recently as well. We decode the details and stats.
Player sentiments
I feel right at home at FC Bayern, says Kane
Kane expressed his happiness at Bayern Munich. "I feel right at home at FC Bayern," Kane told the club's official website.
The striker praised his teammates and manager Vincent Kompany for making him proud to be part of such a fantastic team.
"I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich. We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager. It makes me very proud to be part of this club," added Kane.
Leadership role
Kane has achieved extraordinary things, says Bayern CEO
Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen praised Kane for his extraordinary achievements since joining the club in 2023.
He said, "Since joining us in 2023, he has achieved extraordinary things with his goals, his influence on the game, and as a role model both on and off the pitch."
The club did not disclose financial details of the deal but German media reports suggest it is Bayern's biggest-ever contract extension.
Career highlights
Kane's stellar goal-scoring numbers for Bayern
Since joining Bayern from Tottenham Hostpur in 2023, Kane has scored an incredible 156 goals in 161 matches for the Bavarians.
Besides his 156 goals, the veteran striker owns 41 assists.
102 of his 156 goals for Bayern have come in the Bundesliga from 102 appearances. He owns 27 assists as well.
Besides, he also has 37 UEFA Champions League goals from 42 matches.
He has another 13 goals in DFB-Pokal from 9 games.
Meanwhile, 4 of his goals have come in other competitions.
Achievements
Achievements with Bayern Munich
During his time at Bayern, Kane has won two Bundesliga titles.
Last season, he also won the DFB-Pokal and the German Super Cup.
He also won another German Super Cup in 2026.
Kane has won the European Golden Shoe twice in the last three years. Meanwhile, he has also won the Bundesliga Golden Boot in each of his three seasons at Bayern.
Information
Fastest player to score 100 Bundesliga goals
Notably, Kane is the fastest player to score 100 goals in Bundesliga history, achieving this milestone in just 98 games - 31 games quicker than Dieter Muller, who held the record for nearly half a century.
Bundesliga
Breaking down his numbers in Bundesliga
Kane scored a whopping 36 league goals in 32 Bundesliga games in his debut campaign (A8).
He followed it up with another 26 goals from 31 matches in the 2024-25 campaign (A8).
And in the 2025-26 season, he managed a total of 36 goals in just 31 matches (A5).
In the ongoing season, Kane has scored four goals from 8 appearances (A6).
Overall, he has 102 goals from 102 Bundesliga games.
Information
40-plus goals across competitions in three successive seasons
Kane has scored 40-plus goals across competitions in three successive seasons for the Bavarians. He managed 44 goals in his debut season and then followed it up with 41 and 61 goals across the last two seasons. In the 2026-27 season, he owns 10 goals from 14 matches.