Harshit Rana's explosive half-century against NZ goes in vain: Stats
What's the story
Indian seamer Harshit Rana left cricket fans and experts alike in awe with his explosive half-century against New Zealand at Indore's Holkar Stadium. Coming in at No. 8, Rana scored a blistering 52 (43) when India were in a spot of bother. He added a 99-run stand with Virat Kohli as India attempted to chase 338. Even though New Zealand won the match and the series 2-1, Rana's performance stole the show.
Match highlights
Rana's explosive innings in Indore
In a massive run-chase, India suffered a top-order collapse. They lost Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul before the 100-run mark. Although Kohli and Nitish Kumar Reddy took India past 150, the hosts were eventually down to 178/6. Rana, who came in next, had other plans. He took a few balls to settle in before showing his hitting range. With over 100 runs required in under 10 overs, Rana slapped the ball hard to up the ante.
Half-century
Maiden ODI half-century
A maximum off Zak Foulkes in the 44th over brought up Rana's maiden ODI half-century. The latter, who kept India alive with his big hits, fell to Foulkes for a 43-ball 52. He hammered 4 fours and as many sixes. India eventually lost the match by 41 runs. According to ESPNcricinfo, Rana raced to his maiden half-century in ODI cricket. He earlier scored 29 in the series opener in Vadodara.
Information
Rana takes three wickets
Rana earlier shone with the ball, taking three wickets. Although the right-arm seamer leaked 84 runs in 10 overs, he showed his impact by taking quick wickets at the start. He later dismissed Kristian Clarke.