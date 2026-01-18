Harshit Rana's explosive half-century against NZ goes in vain: Stats

Indian seamer Harshit Rana left cricket fans and experts alike in awe with his explosive half-century against New Zealand at Indore's Holkar Stadium. Coming in at No. 8, Rana scored a blistering 52 (43) when India were in a spot of bother. He added a 99-run stand with Virat Kohli as India attempted to chase 338. Even though New Zealand won the match and the series 2-1, Rana's performance stole the show.

Match highlights Rana's explosive innings in Indore In a massive run-chase, India suffered a top-order collapse. They lost Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul before the 100-run mark. Although Kohli and Nitish Kumar Reddy took India past 150, the hosts were eventually down to 178/6. Rana, who came in next, had other plans. He took a few balls to settle in before showing his hitting range. With over 100 runs required in under 10 overs, Rana slapped the ball hard to up the ante.

Half-century Maiden ODI half-century A maximum off Zak Foulkes in the 44th over brought up Rana's maiden ODI half-century. The latter, who kept India alive with his big hits, fell to Foulkes for a 43-ball 52. He hammered 4 fours and as many sixes. India eventually lost the match by 41 runs. According to ESPNcricinfo, Rana raced to his maiden half-century in ODI cricket. He earlier scored 29 in the series opener in Vadodara.

Advertisement