Will Harshit Rana join Team India for Afghanistan ODI series?
What's the story
The Indian cricket team management and selectors have called up Harshit Rana for the third ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai on June 20, as per Times of India. This comes as a major development, especially since all-rounder Hardik Pandya is injured. However, it is worth noting that no official replacement for Pandya has been announced yet. The move to bring Rana back into the fold is aimed at helping him acclimatize with international cricket after his knee surgery.
Comeback journey
Rana has been bowling 9 to 10 overs daily
Rana missed the T20 World Cup due to his knee surgery. A BCCI source told TOI that "the team management offered Harshit the opportunity to join the team earlier in the series, but it was decided that he needed more practice at the CoE." The source added that Rana has been bowling nine to 10 overs every day and is working hard on his batting.
Future prospects
Rana's expected clearance and future prospects
Rana is expected to be officially cleared by the CoE on June 17. He will then head to Chennai immediately. The cricketer has been selected for the T20Is in Ireland and England later this month. The team management is keen on developing him as a seam-bowling all-rounder along with Nitish Kumar Reddy, as potential backups for Hardik Pandya.
Information
Rana has been impressive in ODIs
Having played 14 ODIs so far, Rana has claimed 26 wickets at an average of 27.38. His economy of 6.21 has been on the higher side. Earlier this year, the bowling all-rounder slammed his maiden fifty in the format - a 52 against New Zealand in Indore.