Rana has been bowling nine to 10 overs every day and is working hard on his batting

Will Harshit Rana join Team India for Afghanistan ODI series?

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:12 am Jun 13, 202609:12 am

What's the story

The Indian cricket team management and selectors have called up Harshit Rana for the third ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai on June 20, as per Times of India. This comes as a major development, especially since all-rounder Hardik Pandya is injured. However, it is worth noting that no official replacement for Pandya has been announced yet. The move to bring Rana back into the fold is aimed at helping him acclimatize with international cricket after his knee surgery.