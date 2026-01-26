Hayley Matthews slams her sixth WPL fifty: Key stats

Hayley Matthews bolstered Mumbai Indians with a terrific knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) . She hammered a 39-ball 56, guiding the two-time champions to 199/4 in Match 16 at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. This included a 131-run stand with Nat Sciver-Brunt, who later became the tournament's first-ever centurion. Notably, Matthews slammed her maiden half-century of WPL 2026.

Knock Matthews rescues MI with timely half-century Lauren Bell dismissed MI opener Sajeevan Sajana early on after RCB elected to field. However, Matthews found support from Sciver-Brunt, as the duo took MI past 140 within 15 overs. Both Matthews and Sciver-Brunt continued to attack, with the former completing her half-century off 34 balls. In the 15th over, Bell broke the partnership by dismissing Matthews, who finished with 9 fours.

Career Maiden half-century in WPL 2026 Matthews, who has been MI's go-to player since the inaugural edition, raced to her maiden half-century this season. Overall, the Caribbean all-rounder completed her sixth half-century in the tournament. Matthews now has 861 runs from 33 WPL matches, all for MI, at a strike rate of 122.47. She owns 103 runs with a strike rate of 130.37 in the ongoing season.

