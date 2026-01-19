Heather Knight's playing career far from over despite new role

Former England women's cricket captain, Heather Knight , has been appointed as the Women's General Manager at London Spirit. However, the 35-year-old clarified that this new administrative role does not mean she is ready to retire from playing. Despite her new responsibilities, Knight said her focus will still be on representing England in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup .

Career shift Knight's transition to post-playing career Knight, 35, admitted that she needs to be "proactive in terms of what comes next" in her career. She said her injuries last year gave her time to think about the future. "As you do get a little bit further in your career, you know that it's not going to last forever," Knight said at Lord's. She added that this new role is a great opportunity for her at this stage of her career.

Game focus Knight's playing schedule and future plans Knight recently returned from her WBBL stint with Sydney Thunder. She said her immediate focus will be on getting game time with Somerset ahead of the T20 World Cup in June-July. After that, she will shift her focus to The Hundred tournament starting July 21. However, she clarified that this doesn't mean a permanent shift to an off-field role as part of her new job negotiations was prioritizing England duties.

Transition management Knight's approach to career transition Knight is aware that transitioning from playing can be difficult. "I obviously know a lot of people that have transitioned out of playing, and it's not the easiest thing to do," she said. She hopes her new role will help her manage this transition when it comes. In her new position, Knight will work closely with Mo Bobat, Spirit's director of cricket, and Jon Lewis, who was part of the England women's coaching setup.

