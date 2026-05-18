Heinrich Klaasen goes past 2,000 IPL runs: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive batter Heinrich Klaasen has gone past 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The South African achieved this feat with his 12th run against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. Over 1,900 of his runs have come in SRH colors. Klaasen's 26-ball 47 helped the Orange Army chase down 181 at Chepauk.
Stats
A look at his numbers
Klaasen, who smashed 6 fours and 2 sixes, added a match-winning 75-run stand with Ishan Kishan. As per ESPNcricinfo, Klaasen now has 2,035 runs from 62 games at an average of 42.39. Meanwhile, Klaasen's strike rate of 165-plus is only second to Andre Russell's 174.17 among overseas batters with at least 1,500 IPL runs. The Proteas star has two tons and 12 fifties.
Elite club
Klaasen belongs to this club
Both of Klaasen's IPL hundreds have come while operating at three or lower. AB de Villiers (3), Sanju Samson (3), Suryakumar Yadav (2), and Rishabh Pant are the only other batters with multiple tons in these positions. Meanwhile, Klaasen's 37-ball hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders last season is the joint fourth-fastest in the league's history. It is also the fastest for an SRH batter.
SRH
Over 1,900 IPL runs for SRH
Notably, 1,969 of Klaasen's IPL runs have come for SRH at 45.79. He played seven games combined for RCB and RR in his first two IPL seasons. Notably, Klaasen has smashed 113 sixes in just 52 innings in SRH colors. The franchise had retained him for ₹23 crore ahead of the 2025 auction, making him the most expensive retention at that time.