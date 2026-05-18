Heinrich Klaasen goes past 2,000 IPL runs: Decoding his stats 

Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive batter Heinrich Klaasen has gone past 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The South African achieved this feat with his 12th run against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. Over 1,900 of his runs have come in SRH colors. Klaasen's 26-ball 47 helped the Orange Army chase down 181 at Chepauk.

Stats A look at his numbers Klaasen, who smashed 6 fours and 2 sixes, added a match-winning 75-run stand with Ishan Kishan. As per ESPNcricinfo, Klaasen now has 2,035 runs from 62 games at an average of 42.39. Meanwhile, Klaasen's strike rate of 165-plus is only second to Andre Russell's 174.17 among overseas batters with at least 1,500 IPL runs. The Proteas star has two tons and 12 fifties.

Elite club Klaasen belongs to this club Both of Klaasen's IPL hundreds have come while operating at three or lower. AB de Villiers (3), Sanju Samson (3), Suryakumar Yadav (2), and Rishabh Pant are the only other batters with multiple tons in these positions. Meanwhile, Klaasen's 37-ball hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders last season is the joint fourth-fastest in the league's history. It is also the fastest for an SRH batter.

Advertisement