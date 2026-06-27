Henry Nicholls gets past 9,000 First-Class runs: Key stats 

Stats

23 tons in the format

As per ESPNcricinfo, Nicholls took 141 games and 232 innings to attain the 9,000-run mark in FC cricket (now 9,014). These runs have come at an average of 42-plus. He clocked his 23 hundreds, including one in the preceding Test at The Oval. The 34-year-old batter's best score is a fine 226. Nicholls also owns 45 fifties in this format.