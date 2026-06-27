Henry Nicholls gets past 9,000 First-Class runs: Key stats
What's the story
Veteran New Zealand cricket team batter Henry Nicholls has gone past 9,000 runs in First-Class cricket. The southpaw reached the milestone with his 2nd run on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Nicholls had earlier smashed 36 runs in the first innings in his side's score of 438/10. New Zealand took an 84-run lead over England (354/10) thereafter.
Information
Nicholls falls for 16
Nicholls couldn't last long at the crease on Day 3 during New Zealand's 2nd innings. He managed 16 runs off 41 balls (4s: 1). England pacer Gus Atkinson ended his stay. New Zealand were 51/3 when Nicholls perished.
Stats
23 tons in the format
As per ESPNcricinfo, Nicholls took 141 games and 232 innings to attain the 9,000-run mark in FC cricket (now 9,014). These runs have come at an average of 42-plus. He clocked his 23 hundreds, including one in the preceding Test at The Oval. The 34-year-old batter's best score is a fine 226. Nicholls also owns 45 fifties in this format.
Test cricket
Here are his Test numbers
Coming to his numbers in Test cricket, Nicholls now owns 3,358 runs at an average of 39.5 from 60 matches (94 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes 23 scores of 50 or more (100s: 11). He also owns a solitary double-hundred (200*). Among active Kiwi batters, only Tom Latham (16) owns more Test centuries than Nicholls.