NZ's Henry Nicholls slams his 17th ODI fifty: Key stats

New Zealand opener Henry Nicholls played a defiant knock against Bangladesh in the 1st ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Electing to bat, NZ lost Nick Kelly in the first 10 overs, with the sluggish surface helping Bangladesh. However, Nicholls added 73 runs with Will Young to steady the ship. He eventually fell for an 83-ball 68. Here are the key stats.

Knock How Nicholls weaved his knock Will Young's departure in the 22nd over left NZ reeling at 94/2. Although Nicholls and Tom Latham took them past 120, the Kiwis were down to 127/3 with Latham's dismissal. In the next over, Rishad Hossain dismissed Nicholls, who went for the reverse sweep. He was caught by wicket-keeper Litton Das. Nicholls's 83-ball 68 had 9 fours.

Numbers A look at his numbers As mentioned, Nicholls raced to his 17th half-century in ODI cricket. He also owns a ton. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Kiwi opener has raced to 2,320 runs from 85 matches at an average of 34.62. His strike rate is over 80. This was Nicholls's fifth half-century against Bangladesh in the format. Two of those have come away from home (in Bangladesh).

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