Pakistan coach defends pitch for 1st ODI against Australia: Details 

After Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson defended the decision to prepare a spin-friendly pitch for the first ODI against Australia, he has assured fans that they are fully aware of the conditions for the 2027 ODI World Cup . The tournament will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Hesson said they will plan their preparations accordingly.

Match summary Spinners dominate 1st ODI in Rawalpindi The first match of the three-ODI series saw spinners take center stage, bowling 62.3 overs out of a total 86.4 and claiming 11 of the 15 wickets. Pakistan fielded two fast bowlers and four spinners while Australia captain Josh Inglis used part-time spin from Matt Short, Matt Renshaw and Marnus Labschagne. Left-arm orthodox Arafat Minhas took five wickets on debut, becoming the first player from Pakistan to achieve this feat in ODIs.

Pitch debate Not all South African pitches are quick and bouncy: Hesson The slow and low pitch in Rawalpindi has been heavily criticized, especially since the next World Cup is nearly 16 months away and expected to be on fast-bowling friendly surfaces. However, Hesson took to X to clarify that not all venues in South Africa will have quick and bouncy pitches. He stressed that while some do, they vary across the country.

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Venue variety There are some quick and bouncy pitches, says Hesson Hesson also pointed out that Zimbabwe and Namibia have venues where spin plays a major role. He said, "The myth of all pitches in South Africa being quick and bouncy are just not true. there are definitely some which are but they also vary throughout the country" This statement comes as a reassurance to those who were worried about Pakistan's decision to prepare a spin-friendly pitch for their ODI series against Australia.

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Past performance Pakistan's last tour of South Africa Hesson recalled Pakistan's last tour of South Africa in December 2024, where they had a 3-0 ODI clean sweep. He said, "Those that remember the last ODI series Pakistan played in SA which included Paarl where spin dictated the outcome of the match." Hesson assured fans that significant research has been done and they will use the next 18 months to prepare for various conditions.