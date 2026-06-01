Shimron Hetmyer returns to West Indies's ODI squad: Details here 

Shimron Hetmyer has been recalled to the West Indies ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka, starting on June 3. The move comes as part of a strategic plan for the 2027 World Cup. Hetmyer last played an ODI against England in June 2025 and missed three consecutive series against Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand since then.

Return to form Hetmyer's recent form Hetmyer had a stellar run in the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup, scoring 248 runs at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 186.46. However, his IPL 2026 stint with Rajasthan Royals was less impressive as he managed only 78 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 113.04. Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced Hetmyer's inclusion as part of their strategic build-up toward next year's ODI World Cup.

Squad changes Other key players returning to the squad Along with Hetmyer, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph is also set to make a comeback from injury. He hasn't played since Australia's tour last year due to a back injury. CWI had previously said that Joseph, Shamar Joseph (who is also back in the ODI squad), and Jayden Seales will have their workloads closely monitored. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie is another player returning to the squad after missing last year's New Zealand tour.

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Team status West Indies's recent ODI form and World Cup qualification scenario The West Indies have lost five of their last six ODIs, with the lone win coming in a Super Over against Bangladesh. However, they have won their last four home series since 2023. The team is currently 10th and in contention for automatic qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The top-eight teams along with hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe will qualify through rankings.

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Coach's statement Coach Daren Sammy on setting standards for the upcoming series West Indies head coach Daren Sammy stressed the importance of setting standards for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. He said, "Sri Lanka are a disciplined and skilful ODI unit, especially in conditions that demand patience and smart cricket." Sammy added, "For us, this series is about setting the standard, intensity in the field, clarity with the bat, and consistency with the ball."