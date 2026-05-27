IPL: Highest score by a captain in playoffs/knockouts

Rajat Patidar led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second successive Indian Premier League (IPL) final. The Royal Challengers thrashed GT in Qualifier 1 after hammering 254/5 in Dharamsala. Patidar led from the front with one of his greatest knocks. The Dharamsala crowd saw him smash several records with his 33-ball 93*. No other player has scored more runs in an IPL playoff/knockout.

Patidar Rajat Patidar: 93* vs GT, Qualifier 1, 2026 In Dharamsala, the top three gave RCB a blazing start. However, they were three down before 100. Denying GT a comeback, Patidar and Krunal Pandya added 95 runs. But the star was Patidar, who hammered 93* off 33 balls (5 fours and 9 sixes). His strike rate of 281.81 is now the highest for a captain in a 50-plus score, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Do you know? Second-most in an IPL playoff/knockout According to ESPNcricinfo, Patidar's 9 sixes are the second-most by a batter in an IPL playoff/knockout. He is only behind Shubman Gill, who smashed 10 maximums during his 129 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2.

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