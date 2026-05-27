IPL: Highest score by a captain in playoffs/knockouts
What's the story
Rajat Patidar led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second successive Indian Premier League (IPL) final. The Royal Challengers thrashed GT in Qualifier 1 after hammering 254/5 in Dharamsala. Patidar led from the front with one of his greatest knocks. The Dharamsala crowd saw him smash several records with his 33-ball 93*. No other player has scored more runs in an IPL playoff/knockout.
Patidar
Rajat Patidar: 93* vs GT, Qualifier 1, 2026
In Dharamsala, the top three gave RCB a blazing start. However, they were three down before 100. Denying GT a comeback, Patidar and Krunal Pandya added 95 runs. But the star was Patidar, who hammered 93* off 33 balls (5 fours and 9 sixes). His strike rate of 281.81 is now the highest for a captain in a 50-plus score, according to ESPNcricinfo.
Do you know?
Second-most in an IPL playoff/knockout
According to ESPNcricinfo, Patidar's 9 sixes are the second-most by a batter in an IPL playoff/knockout. He is only behind Shubman Gill, who smashed 10 maximums during his 129 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2.
Warner
David Warner: 93* vs GL, Qualifier 2, 2016
Patidar equaled the record Australia's David Warner, who smashed an unbeaten 93 (58) leading Sunrisers Hyderabad against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in the IPL 2016 Qualifier 2. Warner smashed 11 fours and 3 sixes, helping the Orange Army chase down 163 in Delhi. The SRH skipper led the charge after they were down to 84/5.