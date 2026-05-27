IPL: Captains with highest strike rate in a 50-plus score

Rajat Patidar led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second successive Indian Premier League (IPL) final. The Royal Challengers thrashed GT in Qualifier 1 after hammering 254/5 in Dharamsala. Patidar led from the front with one of his greatest knocks. The Dharamsala crowd saw him smash several records with his 33-ball 93*. Here are the captains with the highest strike rate in a 50-plus score.

#1 Rajat Patidar: 281.81 vs GT, Dharamsala, 2026 In Dharamsala, the top three gave RCB a blazing start. However, they were three down before 100. Denying GT a comeback, Patidar and Krunal Pandya added 95 runs. But the star was Patidar, who hammered 93* off 33 balls (5 fours and 9 sixes). His strike rate of 281.81 is now the highest for a captain in a 50-plus score, according to ESPNcricinfo.

#2 Faf du Plessis: 278.26 vs GT, Bengaluru, 2024 Patidar surpassed his former captain Faf du Plessis, who smashed a 23-ball 64 against the same side at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2024. Chasing 148, du Plessis and Virat Kohli took RCB to a flying start. They added 92 runs within the Powerplay before du Plessis departed. The then RCB skipper smashed 10 fours and 3 sixes. His strike rate was 278.26.

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