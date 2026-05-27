IPL: Captains with highest strike rate in a 50-plus score
What's the story
Rajat Patidar led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second successive Indian Premier League (IPL) final. The Royal Challengers thrashed GT in Qualifier 1 after hammering 254/5 in Dharamsala. Patidar led from the front with one of his greatest knocks. The Dharamsala crowd saw him smash several records with his 33-ball 93*. Here are the captains with the highest strike rate in a 50-plus score.
#1
Rajat Patidar: 281.81 vs GT, Dharamsala, 2026
In Dharamsala, the top three gave RCB a blazing start. However, they were three down before 100. Denying GT a comeback, Patidar and Krunal Pandya added 95 runs. But the star was Patidar, who hammered 93* off 33 balls (5 fours and 9 sixes). His strike rate of 281.81 is now the highest for a captain in a 50-plus score, according to ESPNcricinfo.
#2
Faf du Plessis: 278.26 vs GT, Bengaluru, 2024
Patidar surpassed his former captain Faf du Plessis, who smashed a 23-ball 64 against the same side at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2024. Chasing 148, du Plessis and Virat Kohli took RCB to a flying start. They added 92 runs within the Powerplay before du Plessis departed. The then RCB skipper smashed 10 fours and 3 sixes. His strike rate was 278.26.
#3
Kieron Pollard: 267.74 vs PBKS, Mumbai, 2019
Kieron Pollard is the only other player with a strike rate of over 255 in this regard (267.74). He led Mumbai Indians in Rohit Sharma's absence in the 2019 encounter against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 199, MI slumped to 94/4. Pollard, who unleashed his beast mode, helped them win a final-ball thriller. He smashed a 31-ball 83 (3 fours and 10 sixes).