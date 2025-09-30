Teams with highest win% vs an opponent in T20Is

India recently clinched the Asia Cup 2025 by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final in Dubai. This was India's ninth Asia Cup title and second in the T20 format. India accomplished the 147-run target thanks to an unbeaten 69 from Tilak Varma. With this, India continued their dominance over Pakistan in the shortest format. Here we look at the teams with the highest win% vs an opponent in T20Is (minimum 15 matches between two full-member teams).

#1 81.3% - India vs Pakistan As per Cricbuzz, Team India has a win percentage of 81.3% against Pakistan in T20Is. The two sides have faced each other 16 times. India have won 13 matches with Pakistan claiming three wins. One of India's victories against their arch-rivals was decided via a historic bowl-out in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Four of India's T20I wins against Pakistan have come in five Asia Cup clashes.

#2 85.7% - Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Pakistan's dominance against Zimbabwe takes the second spot on this list. Out of 21 games played between the two sides, Pakistan have claimed 18 victories. Zimbabwe have managed just three wins. However, one of Zimbabwe's wins against the Men in Green came in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup game in Perth.