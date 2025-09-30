PCB suspends NOCs for players participating in overseas T20 leagues

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revoked all No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players featuring in overseas T20 leagues. The decision announced by PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed on September 29 affects top players like Babar Azam , Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan, among others. The Pakistan players have been playing regularly in several T20 tournaments such as the Big Bash League and ILT20.

Impact on players Suspension follows Asia Cup 2025 final defeat to India The suspension of NOCs comes after Pakistan's defeat to India in the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup final. The PCB notice read, "With the approval of Chairman PCB, all No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players with respect to participation in leagues and other out-of-country tournaments are hereby put on hold until further orders." The move is seen as a response to Pakistan's performance in the tournament.

Performance-based system Performance-based criteria for NOCs Reports suggest that the PCB intends to link NOCs with a performance-based system, though the criteria for this have not yet been revealed. Pakistan's premier domestic First-Class competition is also set to begin in October, having been pushed back from its original September 22 start date. ESPNcricinfo reports that details about the NOCs, possible exemptions, and their duration are yet to be ascertained.