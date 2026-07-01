How Mexico won maiden FIFA WC knockout in 40 years

Match highlights

How the match panned out

Mexico dominated the match from the start, with Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scoring within nine minutes of each other in the first half. Quinones drew first blood in the 22nd minute, with Jimenez finding the net after the half-hour mark. The win was especially sweet for coach Javier Aguirre, who had previously failed to take his team past this stage of the tournament as a player.