How Ajinkya Rahane reinvented himself in IPL: Key stats

Ajinkya Rahane has been among the most prolific batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . One of the active players who featured in the inaugural edition (2008), Rahane has scaled heights for a host of franchises. With over 5,000 runs under his belt, the Indian batter will continue to captain Kolkata Knight Riders in 2026. Here's how he has reinvented himself in the IPL.

Journey A look at his journey Rahane started his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians (2008). He later played for Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, and KKR. Notably, Rahane played for both RR and KKR across two stints. As of now, he owns 5,032 runs from 198 IPL games (183 innings) at an average of 30.49 and a strike rate of 125.01. His tally includes 2 tons and 33 half-centuries.

Impact Decline in strike rate Rahane was among the consistent run-scorers between 2012 and 2019. He scored at least 300 runs in every season. Although his strike rate in most of these seasons was under 130, it aligned with his anchor role. However, Rahane struggled after leaving the Royals in 2019. For the next three seasons, his strike rate read 105.60, 100.00, and 103.90, respectively.

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Resurrection New lease of life with CSK Rahane's IPL career got a new lease of life when CSK picked him for the 2023 season. Getting the required freedom, the veteran batter finished the season with 326 runs (11 innings) at an astonishing strike rate of 172.48. Rahane's top-order blitz contributed to the fifth IPL title for the Yellow Army. He smashed an impactful 13-ball 27 against Gujarat Titans in the final.

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Development Back to KKR in style Rahane returned to KKR after a nominal 2024 season with the Super Kings, where his strike rate fell to 123.46. Although the 37-year-old couldn't take KKR to the playoffs, he smashed 390 runs from 12 innings at an average of 35.45. It was one of his best seasons as a batter. He slammed 20 sixes and had a strike rate of 147.72.