IPL: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has clocked these sensational numbers in Ahmedabad
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) thrashed Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 to become the first finalist of the 2026 Indian Premier League. The summit clash will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31, where RCB will defend their title from last year. Ahead of this crucial encounter, let's take a look at how RCB's ace pacer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has performed at the Narendra Modi Stadium over the years.
Stats
14 wickets from six games
According to ESPNcricinfo, Bhuvneshwar has played six IPL matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The veteran pacer has claimed 14 wickets in these games. Bhuvneshwar owns the best economy rate (7.17) and the best average (11.78) among bowlers with 10 or more IPL wickets at this venue. The pacer claimed a match-winning 2/38 from 4 overs in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings at this ground.
Fifer!
One of the two bowlers with a fifer here
Bhuvneshwar picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 clash against hosts Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Three of his five wickets came in the last over. Bhuvneshwar conceded just 30 runs in his four overs, though SRH lost the game. Mohit Sharma (5/10 vs Mumbai Indians, 2023) is the only other bowler with an IPL fifer at the venue.
Career
Here are his IPL stats
Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the Purple Cap race with an impressive haul of 26 wickets from 15 games this season. His economy rate is also a fine 8.00. Earlier in the tourney, Bhuvneshwar became the first seamer and second bowler overall to complete 200 wickets in the IPL. The pacer has now raced to 224 wickets from 205 IPL games at an average of 26.26 (ER: 7.71).