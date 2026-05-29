IPL: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has clocked these sensational numbers in Ahmedabad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) thrashed Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 to become the first finalist of the 2026 Indian Premier League. The summit clash will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31, where RCB will defend their title from last year. Ahead of this crucial encounter, let's take a look at how RCB's ace pacer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar , has performed at the Narendra Modi Stadium over the years.

Stats 14 wickets from six games According to ESPNcricinfo, Bhuvneshwar has played six IPL matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The veteran pacer has claimed 14 wickets in these games. Bhuvneshwar owns the best economy rate (7.17) and the best average (11.78) among bowlers with 10 or more IPL wickets at this venue. The pacer claimed a match-winning 2/38 from 4 overs in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings at this ground.

Fifer! One of the two bowlers with a fifer here Bhuvneshwar picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 clash against hosts Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Three of his five wickets came in the last over. Bhuvneshwar conceded just 30 runs in his four overs, though SRH lost the game. Mohit Sharma (5/10 vs Mumbai Indians, 2023) is the only other bowler with an IPL fifer at the venue.

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