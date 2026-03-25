IPL: How MS Dhoni's CSK rose from ashes in 2018

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) , the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, will enter the 2026 edition with a revamped approach. The Yellow Army, under Ruturaj Gaikwad's leadership, aim to bounce back from their woeful finish last season. Ahead of what could be MS Dhoni 's last dance, CSK would certainly look back on how they celebrated their fairytale comeback in 2018. Here's how the "Dad's Army" rose from the ashes.

Comeback Beginning of a glorious campaign After a two-year hiatus due to the spot-fixing scandal, CSK made a triumphant return to the IPL. Their quest for redemption was evident in how they approached their maiden game. Chasing 166 against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, CSK were down to 84/6 and then 105/7. However, Dwayne Bravo's 30-ball 68, studded with splendid shots against Jasprit Bumrah, took them to a final-over win. An injured Kedar Jadhav returned to hit the winning shot. This marked the beginning of CSK's glorious campaign.

Title CSK finish second, beat SRH four times After the thrilling win against MI, CSK didn't look back. They won five of their first six matches, losing only to Punjab Kings (PBKS). Skipper Dhoni, who was battling a back injury, nearly took CSK to the finishing line that game too. They lost by only four runs. Despite losing two more games, CSK finished second and beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1. The Yellow Army hammered SRH in the final too to win their third title.

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Leadership Dhoni leads from the front While Dhoni assembled a squad of seasoned campaigners who shut the critics, he himself led from the front. Dhoni, who struggled with lower strike rates in 2017 and 2016, was at his best. He produced his vintage magic, scoring 445 runs at an average of 75.83 and a strike rate of 150-plus. His blazing finishes grabbed attention, especially the historic run-chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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Batters Top batting performances A top order decorated with Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu was instrumental to CSK's success. The duo gave CSK some fine starts throughout the tournament. Both Watson and Rayudu scored 550-plus runs, wth the former slamming a blazing century in the final. Even Suresh Raina, well past his prime, contributed with 445 runs at 37.08. While Faf du Plessis helped CSK win Qualifier 1, Sam Billings shone in a record run-chase against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Information What about the bowlers? Even though the CSK bowlers weren't among the top wicket-takers, they contributed in phases. Shardul Thakur topped their tally with 16 wickets at 26.93. While Bravo took 14 wickets, Deepak Chahar became their mainstay pacer. Spinners Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, and Ravindra Jadeja also fared well.