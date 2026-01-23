Shubman Gill suffers twin failures on Ranji Trophy comeback: Details 

India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill 's return to the Ranji Trophy was far from memorable as he suffered twin failures in Punjab's match against Saurashtra. The match is being played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot. After being dismissed for a two-ball duck in his first outing, the star batter managed 14 runs in Punjab's second innings on Friday. Here are further details.

Match details Gill fails on tricky surface The Rajkot track offered a lot to bowlers as Saurashtra was bowled out for 172 while batting first. Punjab were folded for 139 in response as their skipper, Gill, was dismissed for a two-ball duck while batting at five. The star batter arrived at number four in the fourth innings. He managed 14 off 32 balls on this occasion with the help of a four. Left-arm spinner Parth Bhut trapped him in both innings.

FC stats Here are his FC numbers Though Gill faltered in his latest outing, he has been a beast in First-Class cricket. Having played 70 First-Class matches, Gill has scored 5,551 runs at a stellar average of 49-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. The batter's tally of 19 tons and 20 fifties speaks volumes about his conversion rate. Gill's highest FC score (269) came in the Edgbaston Test versus England last year.

