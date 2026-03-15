Suryakumar Yadav: Revisiting his record-breaking run in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) , one of the most successful franchises in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, have put together a strong squad for the 2026 season. Under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, the five-time champions retained a core group while also adding new players through trades and auctions. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, who happens to be India's T20I skipper, would be critical to MI's success. On this note, let's revisit the batter's dream run in IPL 2025.

Campaign First player with 700 runs for MI in a season As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY ended IPL 2025 as MI's highest run-scorer with a whopping 717 runs in 16 matches at an average of 65.18 and strike rate of 167.91. Only Gujarat Titans's Sai Sudharsan (759) scored more runs in the season. SKY's stellar run, which included five half-centuries, made him the first player to score over 700 runs for MI in an IPL season. He went past cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, who made 618 runs in the 2010 season.

DYK First MI batter with this feat Suryakumar also became the first MI player to score over 600 runs in multiple IPL seasons. He made 605 runs from 16 matches at an impressive strike rate of 181.13 in IPL 2023. Meanwhile, SKY also set a new record for the most runs scored by a non-opener in a single IPL season. He surpassed Rishabh Pant, who tallied 684 runs for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2018.

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History 25-plus scores in all games Suryakumar's consistency was also on display last season as he scored over 25 runs in all 16 innings, a record for a batter in a T20 tournament. He surpassed South Africa's Temba Bavuma, who had 13 such scores on the bounce between 2019 and 2020. Though MI were knocked out of the season by Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, SKY's brilliant run earned him the Player-of-the-Tournament award.

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Career Over 4,000 runs in IPL Having played 166 IPL games, SKY has scored 4,311 runs from 151 innings at an average of 35.04. The dasher has a strike-rate of 148.65, the highest among Indians with over 4,000 runs. Overall, only AB de Villiers (151.68), Jos Buttler (149.38), and Chris Gayle (148.96) are ahead of SKY in this regard. Meanwhile, the MI star's tally includes 29 fifties and two tons. He owns 168 sixes in the competition.