IPL 2026: Decoding Ajinkya Rahane's struggles at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are gearing up to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their next 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) assignment at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The highly anticipated match is scheduled for Tuesday. Eyes will be on KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who aims to power his team to its first win this season. On this note, we decode Rahane's stats at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Performance Rahane's dismal record at the Chepauk Rahane has struggled big time at CSK's home ground, which is also known as the Chepauk. According to ESPNcricinfo, the veteran batter has managed just 271 runs across 17 IPL innings at this venue. His average of 16.93 is the second-worst among batters who have batted at least 15 times at this venue in IPL. While Rahane is marginally ahead of Ravindra Jadeja (16.7), no other batter on this unwanted list has a sub-20 average.

Scores A solitary 30-plus score at this venue Rahane, who was a part of the CSK squad in IPL 2023 and 2024, has breached the 30-run mark just once at the Chepauk in IPL, having scored 31 versus Rajasthan Royals in 2023. He has been dismissed five times under 10 here (Duck: 1). Rahane's strike rate at this ground is also a paltry 119.91. Against CSK, the veteran batter has scored 68 runs across six innings here at 15.6.

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