Dissecting Mitchell Santner's T20I numbers on Indian soil

Team India is gearing up to host New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, starting on January 21 in Nagpur. The match promises to be an exciting contest as both teams are packed with talent. Eyes will be on NZ skipper Mitchell Santner, who can make a mark across all departments. Here we decode his T20I stats on Indian soil.

Sats An economy rate of 6.47 in India Santner, who is a left-arm spinner, has been lethal on the slow and turning Indian tracks. As per ESPNcricinfo, the veteran has returned with 17 wickets across 14 T20Is in the country at a fine average of 19.88. The spinner has operated with an excellent economy rate of 6.47 in India, as the tally also includes a four-wicket haul. With the bat, the southpaw owns 112 T20I runs in India at a strike rate of 108.73.

Santner vs India Santner's numbers vs home team on Indian soil 10 of Santner's T20I appearances in India have come against the home team. He has recorded 11 wickets in these matches at an economy of 6.18. Overall, the spinner has recorded 18 wickets across 21 T20Is against India at an economy of 6.96. The tally also includes 137 runs at an average of 13.70 (SR: 100).

Advertisement