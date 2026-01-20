Dissecting Mitchell Santner's T20I numbers on Indian soil
What's the story
Team India is gearing up to host New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, starting on January 21 in Nagpur. The match promises to be an exciting contest as both teams are packed with talent. Eyes will be on NZ skipper Mitchell Santner, who can make a mark across all departments. Here we decode his T20I stats on Indian soil.
Sats
An economy rate of 6.47 in India
Santner, who is a left-arm spinner, has been lethal on the slow and turning Indian tracks. As per ESPNcricinfo, the veteran has returned with 17 wickets across 14 T20Is in the country at a fine average of 19.88. The spinner has operated with an excellent economy rate of 6.47 in India, as the tally also includes a four-wicket haul. With the bat, the southpaw owns 112 T20I runs in India at a strike rate of 108.73.
Santner vs India
Santner's numbers vs home team on Indian soil
10 of Santner's T20I appearances in India have come against the home team. He has recorded 11 wickets in these matches at an economy of 6.18. Overall, the spinner has recorded 18 wickets across 21 T20Is against India at an economy of 6.96. The tally also includes 137 runs at an average of 13.70 (SR: 100).
Career
Here are his overall T20I stats
Santner has been a consistent performer for the Kiwis in the shortest format. He has taken 130 wickets from 122 matches at an economy rate of 7.10 and an impressive average of 22.89. Santner's value extends beyond his bowling as he has also contributed with the bat, scoring 848 runs at a strike rate of 127.32 (50s: 2). His all-round abilities will be vital against a strong Indian side.