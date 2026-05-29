Has Virat Kohli aced IPL finals with the bat? Stats 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are on the cusp of making history in the 2026 Indian Premier League . They have been qualified for the final for the second successive time, having lifted their maiden IPL title last year. Their journey to the summit clash has been marked by a clean win against the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. As Virat Kohli has featured in each of RCB's four previous IPL finals, let's look at his performances in these games.

2009 Poor show in 2009 final RCB reached their maiden IPL final in 2009, where they suffered a narrow six-run defeat against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. Chasing 144 in Johannesburg, RCB lost wickets at regular intervals. A young Kohli could only score seven runs from eight balls while batting at six. He was dismissed by the late Andrew Symonds as RCB fell short in the run chase.

2011 Decent hand in 2011 final Two years later, RCB made it to the final again but were handed a heavy 58-run defeat by Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Chasing a massive 206 in the game, RCB were restricted to 147/8. Kohli, who came to bat at number three, scored 35 runs from 32 balls. He hit one four and a six.

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2016 Half-century in 2016 final The 2016 IPL final was a different story for Kohli and RCB. They lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight runs while chasing 209 in Bengaluru. Kohli, who had an exceptional season, scored a quickfire 54 off just 35 balls with five fours and two sixes. He shared a massive partnership of 114 runs with Chris Gayle for the first wicket. Notably, Kohli finished that edition with 973 runs. No other batter has managed 900 runs in an IPL season.

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2025 Another decent hand in 2025 finale In IPL 2025, RCB finally broke the long-standing curse and lifted their maiden IPL trophy with a dominant performance against Punjab Kings in the final. Kohli top-scored for his team, having made 43 from 35 balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. His knock had three fours. Kohli's efforts meant RCB finished at 190/9 while batting first. The team then went on to record a six-run win.