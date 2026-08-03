Decoding the process behind India's formidable cricket system
What's the story
India's cricketing prowess has long been associated with its massive population and the talent pool that comes with it. But the country is no longer just relying on numbers to produce top-notch cricketers. A robust system has been put in place to identify and nurture this talent, ensuring that debutants are ready for international competition. Here we decode how India has made such a formidable cricketing system.
BCCI's strength
Here's why BCCI is the richest board
With an estimated net worth of over ₹18,700 crore, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the undisputed richest cricket board globally.
Owing to the massive popularity of the sport in the nation, the board generates a massive amount through media rights and sponsor deals.
This leads to top-class infrastructure for professional cricketers in India.
Talent cultivation
The role of NCA
The National Cricket Academy has been instrumental in revolutionizing India's talent acquisition system.
Alongside monitoring the fitness of players, the body has played a vital role in nurturing Under-19 and U-16 cricketers.
Owing to the same, India have reached the finals in each of the last six ICC Under-19 World Cups, winning three of them.
The majority of the Indian players in these events had prior First-Class experience.
Exposure
The exposure provided by IPL
As per many Indian and foreign players, the Indian Premier League and international cricket are at par in terms of skill level, fierce competition, and pressure.
With top players from all around the world participating in the league, the rising Indian stars get to share dressing rooms with star cricketers and coaches even before their national team debut.
This exposure assists them big time in preparing for international games.
Difference
Why is IPL way ahead of other leagues?
Owing to the cash rewards in IPL, most boards allow their contracted players to participate in the league.
However, the BCCI blocks the involvement of its active male Indian players in any other franchise T20 competition.
This not only saves IPL's exclusivity but also keeps the Indian talents fit, fresh, and available for domestic and international assignments.
Asset protection
No sudden retirement of players
In recent years, stars like Heinrich Klaasen and Nicholas Pooran retired from internationals despite being at their peak.
This was to prioritize lucrative T20 franchise contracts over demanding national team travel schedules.
However, India is unlikely to face early international retirements of players in the mix due to massive financial security and top-tier central and IPL contracts.