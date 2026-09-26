Here's how KL Rahul became India's crisis man

Rahul made his Team India debut in the 2014-15 Test series in Australia.

The batter announced himself with a stunning hundred in his second Test in Sydney.

His T20I and ODI debuts came in 2016.

While Rahul became the first Indian to hammer an ODI hundred on debut, he took four innings to score a T20I hundred.

This brilliant start earned him the title of the 'next big thing in world cricket.'