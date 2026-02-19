How MS Dhoni's advice helped Shivam Dube overcome short-ball struggles

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube has revealed how MS Dhoni 's advice helped him overcome his struggles with the short ball. The former Indian and Chennai Super Kings captain told Dube that he doesn't have to hammer every short-pitched delivery for a six but can settle for a boundary or even a single. This simple yet effective tip changed Dube's approach toward facing such deliveries and played a significant role in his transformation into a successful all-rounder.

Career hurdles Dube struggled with short balls in initial phase Dube had a tough time dealing with short-pitched deliveries in the initial phase of his career. Speaking to Star Sports, Dube said that when a batter struggles against a particular delivery, they think they can only overcome it by hitting it for six. He recalled how he struggled with short balls when he first came to the Indian Premier League (IPL), but he worked hard on it during the off-season after realizing his potential as a player.

Game-changing guidance Dhoni's advice stuck with Dube Dube revealed that Dhoni told him it's not necessary to hit a six on every delivery; he could also opt for a boundary or a single. This advice stuck with him and influenced his approach when he came in at the start of an innings. The all-rounder has been part of CSK since 2022, forming a strong bond with Dhoni that continues to this day.

