How Suryakumar Yadav fared on VHT return: Key stats

Knock

Suryakumar departs after smashing 2 sixes

Suryakumar came in at No. 5 when Mumbai, being invited to bat, were cruising on 137/3 in 17 overs. The Indian T20I skipper formed a 65-run partnership off just 39 balls along with Sheyas Iyer, who completed his half-century. However, Suryakumar's innings was cut short by Kushal Pal in the 24th over. His 18-ball 24 had 2 sixes and a four.