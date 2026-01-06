How Suryakumar Yadav fared on VHT return: Key stats
What's the story
Mumbai claimed a narrow seven-run win over Himachal Pradesh in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The match played at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur, saw Mumbai post 299/9 in a 33-over affair. In a match that went down to the wire, HP perished on 292 in the final over. While Musheer Khan and Shreyas Iyer scored half-centuries, Suryakumar Yadav contributed with an 18-ball 24.
Knock
Suryakumar departs after smashing 2 sixes
Suryakumar came in at No. 5 when Mumbai, being invited to bat, were cruising on 137/3 in 17 overs. The Indian T20I skipper formed a 65-run partnership off just 39 balls along with Sheyas Iyer, who completed his half-century. However, Suryakumar's innings was cut short by Kushal Pal in the 24th over. His 18-ball 24 had 2 sixes and a four.
Return
Suryakumar returns to competitive cricket
This was Suryakumar's first competitive match after leading India to a 3-1 victory over South Africa in the five-match T20I series at home. While Suryakumar is not in the reckoning for ODIs, his batting form in T20Is also needs a fix. Suryakumar will next lead India in the T20I series against New Zealand before the big ICC T20 World Cup.