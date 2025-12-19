India down SA in 5th T20I, win series 3-1: Stats

India defeated South Africa in the 5th and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Riding on Tilak Varma's 73 and Hardik Pandya's 63, India posted a score of 231/5 in 20 overs. In response, the Proteas were handed a strong start by Quinton de Kock. However, once he was dismissed, the Indian team hit back and got the job done.

Summary Summary of the contest Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson added quality runs upfront. India were 97/2 when Samson departed before Suryakumar Yadav also got out. A century-plus stand between Varma and Pandya floored the Proteas. Pandya hit a 16-ball fifty whereas Varma was impressive. In response, de Kock added two fifty-plus stands with SA being in the hunt. However, key wickets helped India shine.

Samson Sanju Samson completes 8,000 T20 and 1,000 T20I runs Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Samson completed 8,000 runs in T20s. The dasher reached the landmark with his fourth run. A run later, he also completed the 1,000-run mark in T20Is. Samson, who scored 37 from 22 balls, owns 8,033 T20 runs at 30.08. Samson has also raced to 1,032 in T20Is. Playing his 52nd game, the batter averages 25.80 from 44 innings (SR: 148.06).

Abhishek Abhishek ends 2025 with 1,602 T20 runs (SR: 202.01) Abhishek scored a neat 34-run knock from 21 balls. In 41 T20s this year, Abhishek managed 1,602 runs at an average of 41.07 (SR: 202.01), as per ESPNcricinfo. He hit three centuries and 9 fifties. He went on to smoke 108 sixes, besides hitting 158 fours. As many as 859 of his T20 runs in 2025 came for Team India in T20Is at 42.95.

Surya Suryakumar Yadav posts 13.62 average in 2025 calendar year (T20Is) India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav had a dismal 2025 calendar year in T20Is. The senior cricketer perished for a paltry score of 5 runs off 7 balls in Ahmedabad. Playing his 21st T20I this year (19 innings), Suryakumar managed 218 runs at 13.62. His strike rate was 123.16. Across 19 innings, he scored a paltry 123 runs against pace at 8.20.

Varma Tilak Varma slams his 6th half-century in T20Is Varma hit a 73-run knock off 42 balls. He hit 10 fours and a six, striking at 173.81. Playing his 40th T20I, Varma now owns 1,183 runs from 37 innings at 49.29 (SR: 144.09). This was his 6th fifty (100s: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, versus South Africa, he now owns 496 runs from 10 matches at 70.85 (100s: 2, 50s: 2).

Pandya Pandya surpasses 2,000 runs in T20Is Pandya ended up scoring a 25-ball 63. He smashed 5 fours and 5 sixes, striking at 252. With this effort, Pandya surpassed 2,000 runs in T20Is. In 124 matches (97 innings), Pandya owns 2,002 runs at 28.60. This was Pandya's 7th T20I fifty (SR: 143.51). As per ESPNcricinfo, he went past 150 fours (151). Versus SA, Pandya has 373 runs at 41.44 (50s: 2).

Fastest 50 2nd-fastest fifty for India in T20Is (by balls) Pandya recorded the 2nd-fastest T20I fifty by an Indian. He broke Abhishek's record (17 balls). Only Yuvraj Singh is quickest (12 balls). Fastest fifties for India in T20Is (by balls) 12 - Yuvraj Singh vs ENG, Durban, 2007 WC 16 - Hardik Pandya vs SA, Ahmedabad, 2025* 17 - Abhishek Sharma vs ENG, Wankhede, 2025 18 - KL Rahul vs SCO, Dubai, 2021

Information How did the SA bowlers fare? Lungi Ngidi went wicketless in his 4 overs (0/29). Marco Jansen proved to be expensive (0/50). Ottneil Baartman bowled three overs and clocked 1/39. Corbin Bosch managed 2/44 from 3 overs. George Linde managed 1/46 whereas Donovan Ferreira clocked 0/20 from 2 overs.

Hendricks Reeza Hendricks becomes 3rd SA batter with 2,500 T20I runs South African batter Reeza Hendricks unlocked the achievement of 2,500 runs in T20I cricket. He attained the landmark with his 9th run. Hendricks, who made his debut in 2014, is now the third SA batter to have scored 2,500 T20I runs. The Proteas batter joined Quinton de Kock and David Miller. Playing his 90th T20I (89 innings), Hendricks owns 2,504 runs at 28.78.

De Kock Quinton de Kock makes his 100th T20I appearance As per ESPNcricinfo, de Kock became just the 2nd South Africa player to earn 100 caps in T20Is. David Miller owns the most appearances for the Proteas. The veteran middle order batter made his 130th T20I appearance in this Ahmedabad clash versus India. Hendricks is the only other player with 90-plus appearances. He is making his 90th appearance.

Knock A 65-run knock in his 100th T20I appearance De Kock slammed a 65-run knock from 35 balls (4s: 9, 6s: 3). After 100 matches, he owns 2,771 runs at 30.78. This was his 18th fifty (100s: 1). Versus India, he has amassed 507 runs from 15 matches at 42.25. This was his 6th fifty against India (SR: 149.55). In 417 T20 appearances, he has 11,608 runs at 31.03 (50s: 77, 100s: 7).

Information Dewald Brevis scores 31 runs Brevis hit an entertaining 31-run knock from 17 balls. He slammed three fours and 2 sixes. Making his 19th T20I appearance, he owns 469 runs at 27.58 (SR: 173.70). In 112 T20s, he has got to 2,642 runs at 28.10.

Varun Varun picks four-fer against SA Varun Chakravarthy made his presence felt for India with the ball. He started well, dismissing Hendricks in his 1st over. He was hit for runs in his 2nd over of the contest. Varun returned in the 13th over and picked two wickets off successive balls. In his final over, he got Linde to complete his four-fer. Varun conceded 3 sixes in his final over.

Information A mixed spell and maiden four-fer for Varun in T20Is Varun clocked 4/53 from his 4 overs. He was hit for six sixes and three fours in his 4-over spell. In 33 matches, he now owns 55 scalps at 14.87 (ER: 6.96). This was his maiden four-fer (5w: 2).

Do you know? Chakravarthy makes this T20I record in calendar year In the 2025 calendar year, Chakravarthy ended with 36 wickets for India from 20 matches at 13.19 (4w: 1, 5w: 1). Among Full Member teams, Chakravarthy has equaled Mohammed Nawaz (2025), Tabraiz Shamsi (2021), Wanindu Hasaranga (2024). Only, Hasaranga (38 wickets in 2021) owns more.