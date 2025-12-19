Hardik Pandya smashes 2nd-fastest fifty for India in T20Is: Stats

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has recorded the 2nd-fastest fifty by an Indian batter in T20Is. Pandya recorded a 16-ball fifty versus South Africa in the 5th and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. He walked in when India were 115/3 in the 13th over. Pandya showed his intent from the start and forged a solid partnership alongside Tilak Varma as India managed 232/5.

Record 2nd-fastest fifty for India in T20Is (by balls) Pandya's 16-ball effort bettered the record of Abhishek Sharma, who took 17 balls versus England. Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh (12 balls) sits atop. Fastest fifties for India in T20Is (by balls) 12 - Yuvraj Singh vs ENG, Durban, 2007 WC 16 - Hardik Pandya vs SA, Ahmedabad, 2025* 17 - Abhishek Sharma vs ENG, Wankhede, 2025 18 - KL Rahul vs SCO, Dubai, 2021

Knock Pandya toys with the Proteas bowlers Pandya was on song from the beginning. He dispatched Corbin Bosch for a six off the 1st ball in his innings. In the 14th over, he toyed with George Linde, hammering him for three fours and two sixes. In the 17th over, Bosch was targeted again before he completed a 16-ball fifty with a six. Pandya was eventually dismissed in the 20th over.

Information A 105-run stand alongside Tilak Varma Pandya forged a solid 105-run stand for the 4th wicket alongside Varma, who ended up getting 73 runs off 42 balls. This partnership helped India post a mammoth score. After Pandya's dismissal, Varma too was run out.

Stats Pandya surpasses 2,000 runs in T20Is Pandya ended up scoring a 25-ball 63. He smashed 5 fours and 5 sixes, striking at 252. With this effort, Pandya surpassed 2,000 runs in T20Is. In 124 matches (97 innings), Pandya owns 2,002 runs at 28.60. This was Pandya's 7th T20I fifty (SR: 143.51). As per ESPNcricinfo, he went past 150 fours (151). Versus SA, Pandya has 373 runs at 41.44 (50s: 2).