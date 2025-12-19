Tilak Varma slams his 6th half-century in T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
Indian batter Tilak Varma played a solid hand against South Africa in the 5th and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Varma walked in when India were 97/2 in the 10th over. After India lost Suryakumar Yadav (115/3), Hardik Pandya came in and alongside Varma he added a 105-run stand for the 4th wicket. The two helped India get to 231/5.
Knock
Varma adds quality runs alongside Pandya
Varma played to his strengths and was helped by Pandya, who smashed a 16-ball fifty. The two powered India with a majestic stand as runs came flowing by. Varma, who hit the first ball he faced for a four, dealt in boundaries and ran well between the wickets. He completed his fifty in the 15th over. Eventually, he was run out (20th over).
Runs
4th fifty-plus score against South Africa for Varma
Varma hit a 73-run knock off 42 balls. He hit 10 fours and a six, striking at 173.81. Playing his 40th T20I, Varma now owns 1,183 runs from 37 innings at 49.29 (SR: 144.09). This was his 6th fifty (100s: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, versus South Africa, he now owns 496 runs from 10 matches at 70.85 (100s: 2, 50s: 2).
Do you know?
24th T20 fifty for Varma
Overall in T20s, Varma has raced to 4,092 runs at 43.53 from 134 matches (126 innings). He hit his 24th fifty (100s: 4). Notably, he is one shy of 200 sixes (199). His strike rate is 144.14.